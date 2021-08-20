Soberana 02, Soberana Plus Vaccines Approved by Cuban Agency

Cuban authorities aim to immunize all populations by the end of 2021.

The Cuban State Center for the Control of Medicines and Medical Devices (Cecmed) approved on Friday the emergency use of Soberana 02 and Soberana Plus vaccines to advance the immunization against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Cedmed highlighted that "it has been confirmed that the established requirements are met and based on the data obtained in Phase I, II and III Clinical Trials, showing an efficacy in the prevention of symptomatic forms of the disease of 91.2%, as well as an adequate safety profile."

Autorizo de uso de emergencia para las vacunas Soberana 02 y Soberana Plus

Después de concluir un riguroso proceso de evaluación del expediente presentado ante el @CecmedCuba y haber realizado las inspecciones al proceso productivo.

https://t.co/69BNp968O2 — Instituto Finlay de Vacunas (@FinlayInstituto) August 20, 2021

"Emergency use authorization for the Soberana 02 and Soberana Plus vaccines After concluding a rigorous process of evaluation of the file presented before the @CecmedCuba and having carried out the inspections of the production process."

The Soberana 02 vaccine has been tested in the subject who have not been infected with COVID-19, while Soberana Plus was administered to patients recovering from COVID.

The Cedmed approval paves the way for the commercialization of the vaccines abroad and its administration to the rest of the population. Cuban authorities aim to immunize all people by the end of 2021.