More than 3,400 Young People Join Community Brigades in Cuba

More than 3,400 university students, young teachers, and professionals from various sectors have joined the Youth Brigades of Social Work (BJTS), an initiative of the Union of Young Communists to help transform neighborhoods, after identifying the concerns of neighbors.

According to Juventud Rebelde, the young people visit homes and investigate the main problems of the communities, learning about the most complex situations of the families.

The National Bureau of the UJC visited several Havana communities on Tuesday to inquire about the work of the BJTS and exchange with its members.

The first secretary of the National Committee of the organization, Aylín Álvarez García, exchanged with young people in the neighborhoods of El Fanguito, in the municipality of Plaza de la Reovlución, and Los Pocitos-Palmar, Marianao.

Students from the universities of Havana, Enrique José Varona Pedagogical Sciences and Cujae told how at first the neighbors had their reservations, but as the days went by they saw the interest of the young people in contributing to the development and welfare of the communities.

En la mañana d hoy @aylinalvarezG, Primera Secretaria d la @UJCdeCuba intercambia con jóvenes q integran la Brigada Juvenil d Trabajo Social q laboran en la comunidad "El Fanguito" en el municipio #PlazaDeLaRevolución. #ACubaPonleCorazón #Cuba #UJC #CubaSolidaria #HeroesDeLaSalud pic.twitter.com/9el5bn0ufI — UJC de Cuba (@UJCdeCuba) August 17, 2021

"On Tuesday morning, the First Secretary of the @UJCdeCuba exchanged with young people who are part of the Social Work Youth Brigade working in the community "El Fanguito" in the municipality of Plaza."

Among the problems encountered by the brigades were the shortage of water and gas, social assistance to people who do not exist, housing construction difficulties, lack of socio-cultural projects, the fact that subsidies are not always given to those who really need them, insensitivity of authorities and obstacles that prevent solutions to certain problems.

The students affirm that they are already working to solve these difficulties and are thinking about how the social and cultural projects of the universities can help to change the communities, but their work cannot be only to diagnose the problems; it is imperative that the government authorities give answers, as well as explain and organize the mechanisms that exist to help, as one of the young people from Cujae said.

The first secretary of the National Committee of the UJC told the students that the characterization they are doing is vital, as is the link that is established between young people and neighborhoods, which helps people with vulnerabilities to improve their quality of life.