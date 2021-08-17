COVID-19 Infections in Cuba Continue to Show Worrying Stats

Among the country's most affected areas, Cienfuegos province, in the central Southern part of the island, reported the highest number of infections with 2,282, followed by Havana with 1,994. In the Eastern part of the country, Santiago de Cuba confirmed 600.

Cuba reported today 9,772 new people diagnosed with Covid-19, bringing to 536,609 (7.4 percent) the total number confirmed with the pandemic since last year.

National Director of Epidemiology, Dr. Francisco Durán, reported today the death of 68 patients due to complications related to the infection, a figure that includes 3 pregnant women´s deaths, for a total death toll of 4,156.

Durán specified that 41,023 diagnostic tests were analyzed yesterday throughout the island, bringing the total number of tests to 7,244 102 since March 2020.

The National Director added that 44,158 people remain hospitalized with the active virus: 43,689 show a stable clinical evolution, while 354 are reported as cases of concern, and 115 exhibit critical symptoms with risks to their lives.

Regarding the stats for patients under 20 years of age, Dr. Durán reported a staggering figure of 2,023 new cases confirmed in the last 24 hours, the highest since last year. Out of this figure, 1,912 are in pediatric ages and the National Director regretted the death of a nine-year-old child.

COVID-19 Update: We’ve seen quite a summer wave, with several countries showing significant bumps since July. Cuba has seen 230k cases in the last 28 days! Dominica has almost doubled its total case count in the last 4 weeks. And Jamaica’s in midst of our latest wave. pic.twitter.com/DL7Tjx2wF3 — MGI - MonaGIS (@MGIMona) August 17, 2021

He reiterated the call to families for extreme hygienic-sanitary measures to prevent infections in this population group with a daily average of 1,614. During the day, 7,588 patients were discharged from health institutions, which brings the total figure to 488,238 (90.9 percent) recovered from the disease. The expert added that a hospital discharge does not exclude the possibility of post-infection side effects.

On reporting about the progress of the immunization process with vaccine candidates Soberana 02 and Soberana Plus (convalescent people) from the Finlay Vaccine Institute, and Abdala vaccine, from the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, he indicated that 12, 070 621 doses have been administered.