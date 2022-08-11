Monkeypox Cases Surpass 10 000 Cases in the US

Data revealed that the cases of the Monkeypox virus had surpassed the mark of 10 000 in the U.S.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the U.S. has revealed that monkeypox cases had rocketed to 10 392 infected people by Wednesday. The U.S. health authorities have been criticized, claiming they have acted too slow, adding that the demand for vaccines is not being accomplished in the scenario where the number of cases continues to grow.

According to the data collected by the CDC, only 1 391 confirmed cases were reported Wednesday, the first time more than 1000 monkeypox cases have been established in one day since the beginning of the outbreak on May 17.

The confirmed infected people in the country account for at least 30 percent of the total population confirmed with the monkeypox virus globally.

Last Thursday, the U.S. government declared monkeypox a public health emergency. More than a week earlier, the World Health Organization had reported the monkeypox outbreak as a global emergency.

According to California State Senator Scott Wiener, the federal government could have kept up its reserves of the Jynneos vaccine, a smallpox vaccine, which according to studies, has been demonstrated to be effective for monkeypox.