Slovenia: Hundreds Rally Calling for Peace in Gaza

On Thursday evening, people gathered in downtown Ljubljana in support of the civilians under attack in Gaza, calling for an end to the violence in the Middle East.

"We are witnessing how Gaza is becoming a graveyard. With the bombing of Gaza, violence is also escalating in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem," a representative of the organizers said in the capital of Slovakia.

People demanded respect for international law and the equality of all people. They urged that Slovenia, who will be a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for 2024-2025, should do everything in its power to respect humanitarian law and human rights.

The rally started at Preseren Square, marched towards the U.S. Embassy building and ended at Republic Square.

The demonstrators observed a minute of silence in memory of over 10,000 victims of the Israeli bombing, and chanted slogans in support of Palestinians during the rally.

Since the Israeli bombing of Gaza began on October 7, millions of people around the world have been carrying out various acts in solidarity with the Palestinian people and condemning the genocide that Israel is carrying out with impunity.

