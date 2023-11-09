Gaza Children Are Threatened by Bombs, Hunger and Disease

A week ago, the total number of children killed in just a few weeks in Gaza exceeds the annual number of all conflicts combined since 2019.

On Thursday, Alexandra Saieh of the NGO "Save the Children" denounced that children in the Gaza Strip who are not killed by Israeli bombs are at risk of starvation, disease and dehydration.

According to several official reports from the Arab television station, the situation is catastrophic, civilians, especially minors, are paying the highest price for the ongoing violence.

According to Saieh, another 1,000 are reported missing in the coastal enclave and are presumed to be buried under rubble, so the death toll could be much higher.

Needs in Gaza are rising every minute.



UNICEF is providing life-saving, yet limited, supplies to families in Gaza.



But MUCH more is needed.



We are calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, unrestricted humanitarian access across Gaza and immediate and safe release of… pic.twitter.com/n2slSEX06P — UNICEF (@UNICEF) November 9, 2023

"If we don't get an immediate ceasefire, the situation will get even worse," Saieh said.

In addition, days ago, the executive director of the United Nations Children's Fund, Chaterine Russell, declared herself dismayed by the situation in the territory and called for a cessation of hostilities.

"Nothing justifies the killing, maiming or abduction of children, acts that constitute a grave violation of rights that UNICEF unreservedly condemns," Russell said.

"I am also deeply concerned about measures to end electricity supplies and prevent the entry of food, fuel and water into the Gaza Strip, decisions that could endanger the lives of many children," she added, referring to the blockade imposed by Israel.