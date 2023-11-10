Israel Bombs Hospitals in Gaza

Patients and displaced civilians are trapped inside the Al Nasr Hospital, as Israeli tanks are besieging the hospital from all directions.

During the early hours of Friday, Israeli aircraft bombed the Al Shifa, Awdah and Al Rantisi hospitals in the Gaza Strip.

At the Al Shifa hospital, the Israeli aggression left at least six people injured and six Palestinians dead.

The Al Rantisi children's care center reported large fires in the basement and in other sectors due to the impacts. In this health center, the Israeli aggression even affected the people who were around the patio.

The Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf Al-Qidra said that there are only a few hours left before that Gaza will be left without medical services. The director of Al Shifa hospital stated that all pediatric centers in the Gaza Strip are already out of service.

Al-Rantisi Paediatrics Hospital in Gaza.. israelis target the compound with missiles, blow up a car .. a children’s hospital? #GazaHolocaust pic.twitter.com/aAEQK2YXc5 — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) November 10, 2023

The Israeli bombing of hospitals in Gaza was accompanied by ground military actions that deliberately targeted the Palestinian population in vulnerable situations.

"Hundreds of patients and displaced civilians are trapped right now inside the Al Nasr Hospital in Gaza, as Israeli tanks are besieging the hospital from all directions," Quds News reported.

"An American R9X Hellfire have been fired at journalists at Al Shifa Hospital tonight. The missile has blades that rotate at high speed leaving amputations around and few damage in buildings," it added.

On Friday, Philippe Lazzarini, the commissioner of the United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA), announced that over 100 workers of this institution have been killed by the Israel's bombings. Among the victims of Zionist violence are teachers, nurses and doctors.