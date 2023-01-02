Sixth Wave of COVID-19 Under Control in Panama

Health authorities announced in mid-November that the country was entering the sixth wave.

The Panamanian Minister of Health, Francisco Sucre, said that the sixth wave of COVID-19 in the country is under control and therefore no restrictions will be imposed in the upcoming massive national events such as carnivals.

The sixth wave in Panama was reported in mid-November by the health authorities, when the country was experiencing an increase in the positivity of the disease and in the number of deaths per week.

According to the Health Minister, although under control, an increase in cases is expected after the end-of-year holidays. Between December 18 and 24, 2 817 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 deaths were reported.

These data correspond to the latest weekly report of the Ministry of Health on the pandemic situation, which put the number of COVID-19 infections at 1 023 778 and 8 568 deaths.

The Minister of Health Francisco Sucre reiterated that there will be no restriction measures, stressing that the sixth wave is under control, he also called for prudence for the upcoming festivities, maintaining biosecurity measures.

In view of the pandemic situation in China, Panama will not impose restrictions on travelers from the Asian country, said the Minister of Health.

Spain, the U.S., Italy, India, Taiwan, and Japan have announced that they will apply restrictions on people coming from China, citing doubts about the actual situation in the nation.

China, for its part, has said that it has shared its data in an open, timely and transparent manner since the beginning of the pandemic.