Mpox Cases in Panama Total 78 So Far

With the first case of mpox reported in early July, Panama now has a total of 78 cases, according to the Ministry of Health.

On Thursday, the Panamanian Ministry of Health reported 12 new cases of mpox, bringing to 78 the total number of infections registered to date in the Central American country.

According to the Ministry, of the total number of confirmed cases, 13 are active: 8 cases are in home isolation while the other 5 cases are in isolation in health institutions.

The Ministry of Health issued a warning regarding patients coming late for medical care. "Patients are taking 7 to 9 days to seek medical attention," the Ministry said, noting the importance of preventing the spread of the disease with "timely care."

In this connection, the regional health units are conducting investigations to determine the close contacts of confirmed active cases. Efforts are aimed at cutting the virus transmission chain through vaccination and early detection.

A la fecha, se han registrado 12 nuevos casos de viruela símica, sumando 78 casos acumulados en el país, de los cuales 13 son casos activos desglosados, de la siguiente manera: 8 casos en aislamiento domiciliario y 5 casos en aislamiento en instalaciones de Salud. pic.twitter.com/0ZFmskV42a — Ministerio de Salud de Panamá (@MINSAPma) December 22, 2022

To date, 12 new cases of monkeypox have been reported, totaling 78 accumulated cases in the country, of which 13 are active cases, broken down as follows: 8 cases in home isolation and 5 cases in isolation in Health facilities.

Data from the Expanded Program of Immunization (PAI) show that 42 doses of mpox vaccine have been applied so far in the Panamanian regions of Metropolitan Health (29), Panama West (10), with 1 each in Chiriqui, San Miguelito and Cocle.

Panama has been on health alert since May 24. According to the Ministry of Health, "epidemiological surveillance was redoubled in all sanitary regions and at all entry points to the national territory."