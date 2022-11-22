15 New Confirmed Cases of Monkeypox in Panama

Panamanian health authorities today reported 15 new cases of monkeypox in the country, for a total of 48 accumulated cases.

"Through the Department of Epidemiology, 15 new cases of monkeypox have been reported in the country, for a total of 48 accumulated cases," reported the Panamanian Ministry of Health (Minsa).

According to the report of Minsa's Department of Epidemiology, "of the 48, there are 27 active cases in isolation compliance. Of these 27 active cases, five are hospitalized due to their clinical condition and risk factors; 22 are in home isolation."



The new cases are all males between 25 and 59 years old and come from the metropolitan health region, which has sanitary responsibility over 20 townships, 3 districts, West Panama and the capital district of San Miguelito, said Minsa.

"Regional health teams are conducting field investigations to identify close contacts of these cases and offer them vaccination against monkeypox to cut the chain of transmission of the virus and the spread of the disease," Minsa said on its official Twitter account.

A través del Departamento de Epidemiología, se reportan 15 nuevos casos de viruela símica en el país, para un total de 48 casos acumulados. De los 48, se encuentran activos 27 casos en cumplimiento de aislamiento.

Regarding monkeypox vaccination in the country, the Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI) announced that 21 smallpox vaccines have been administered to date.

A health alert for monkeypox has been in effect in Panama since May 24. Epidemiological surveillance has been reinforced at all entry points to the national territory.