New Mpox Cases Reported in Panama, Totaling 63 to Date

Panama's Health Ministry announced today that there are now 63 cases of mpox in the country, with the detection of 4 new cases.

Through its official Twitter account, the Ministry said that the vaccine against mpox "is applied to people who have close contact with an infected person, so they can go to Health Centers to be attended in a timely manner and apply the vaccine."

According to the Health Ministry, of the total number of confirmed cases, 41 are active, of which 9 are in hospital isolation and 32 are at home.

The patients were clinically evaluated and samples were taken for analysis and sent to the Gorgas Memorial Institute, where they tested positive for the disease.

Health authorities are conducting the necessary investigations to identify close contacts of confirmed cases in order to provide them with vaccination against mpox.

Se informan 4 nuevos casos de viruela símica en el país, totalizando 63 los casos acumulados, por lo que recordamos que la transmisión se contagia de persona a persona, producido por lesiones cutáneas, fluidos respiratorios y corporales; y también a través de la ropa infectada. pic.twitter.com/0wUJxfhxA2 — Ministerio de Salud de Panamá (@MINSAPma) December 9, 2022

So far, 33 doses of mpox vaccine have been administered, according to the Expanded Program of Immunization (EPI).

A health alert has been in effect in the country since May 24 while epidemiological surveillance is maintained in all health regions and entry points of the national territory.