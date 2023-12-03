Since Octuber 7: At Least 15 500 Killed in Palestine

The Palestinian health ministry said this Sunday, that at least the killed by Israeli atttacks figures in Gaza since Octuber 7 tolls to 15 500.

Only in the last 24 hours, Palestinian authorities also confirmed the death of more than 700 Palestinian people, at just 2 days since the truce pact between Israel and Hamas ended.

Of those figures of killed people in the Gaza Strip and Occupied West Bank, news media, UN, and some ONG's have reported that more than 6000 are children.

Ashraf al-Qudra, a Palestinian resistance spokeperson added that the wounder figures increase to more than 41,316.

The horrific number of Palestinian civilians killed by Israeli airstrikes since the beginning of the latest aggression on Gaza, starting on October 7 shed light on Israel’s increasing use of artificial intelligence (AI) to select its targets. https://t.co/839mjmrcPA pic.twitter.com/ssqGXX9Oip — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 2, 2023

Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics says that more than two-thirds of Gaza population suffer from depression, and according to Al-Jazeera are expected to rise exponentially because of the October 7 war, the statistics bureau said.

Last week, the World Health Organization (WHO) informed that more people nay die in Gaza due disease than by the Israeli bombardment if the sanitary conditions are not repaired.

Hospitals, United Nations facilities, are a constant target in the Zionist attacks to the besieged enclave, as well, Israel hasn't allowed the entrance of fuel, food, and medical supplies.