Gaza: Israel Renews Attacks Against the Palestinian People

Several injured were transferred to the European Hospital in Gaza following the Israeli raids on Khan Younis and the targeting of the eastern areas of Khuzaa, Al-Qarara and residential buildings in Rafah in the south.

On Friday, Israeli warplanes launched a series of airstrikes against the north and south of the Gaza Strip following the end of the humanitarian truce.

According to the spokesman for the Ministry of Health in the enclave, Ashraf al-Qudra, Israel is committing new massacres immediately after the end of the truce, leaving more martyrs and wounded.

Ashraf al-Qudra said that the temporary ceasefire did not help the health system and emphasized the urgency of guaranteeing the flow of medical supplies and fuel to hospitals. He also noted that 14 Palestinians died in the Israeli occupation massacres two hours after the end of the truce.

Local media sources reported that Al-Aqsa TV photojournalist Abdullah Darwish was killed during Israeli raids into the Strip. The death of Darwish puts at 71 the death toll of communication professionals who have died as a result of the Israeli aggression in Gaza since October 7th.

Aid and fuel trucks stranded at the Rafah border crossing as Israel's bombardment of Gaza resumes after the truce deal between Israel and Hamas expires. https://t.co/gBuHIuEKZU — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) December 1, 2023

According to the WAFA news agency, Israeli artillery opened fire against the Radwan neighborhood. In the meantime, the pan-Arab channel Al Mayadeen stated that IDF aircraft bombed a residence in the Abu Iskandar area northwest of Gaza. In the south of the Strip, the bombings targeted the city of Hamad and Abassan, east of Khan Younis.

The IDF also carried out raids near the Kuwaiti hospital in Rafah, the Taqwa mosque in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, while artillery shells landed on the roof of the Kamal Adwan hospital in the north of the Strip.

Against this backdrop, the Gaza Government Information Office held the international community, especially the U.S., responsible for the crimes of the occupation by giving it the green light to continue the war without regard for international and humanitarian laws.

The Government of Palestine reassured that the Palestinian people have the right to defend themselves by all means and to achieve their freedom and independence.