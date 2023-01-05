Sinaloa Drug Cartel Leader Ovidio Guzman Is Captured

El Chapo's son has been accused of conspiracy to import drugs to the United States.

On Thursday, Mexican authorities captured the Sinaloa drug cartel leader Ovidio Guzman, son of U.S.-imprisoned dealer Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, in Culiacan municipality.

Sinaloa Public Security Secretary Cristobal Castañeada recommended citizens to stay in their homes as the capture of Guzman unleashed some fires, shootings, and car looting by the Sinaloa drug cartel. Nevertheless, he assured that these facts did not prevent the authorities from transferring Guzman to a maximum security prison.

In Feb. 2019, U.S. Justice Department accused Ovidio and his brother Joaquin of conspiracy to import drugs to the United States through Mexico and other countries.

In October of that year, the Mexican Army and Guard officers arrested Ovidio in the Culiacan municipality. However, after a few hours in custody, the agents were forced to release him to avoid more deaths in violent acts promoted by the Sinaloa cartel against the population.

Social scientists frequently have to read books by journalists to understand what really happens. And for anyone seeking to understand drug cartels and the War on Drugs in #Mexico and the broader North American space the journalist to turn to is Ioan Grillo @ioangrillo. pic.twitter.com/B551coIla5 — Gerardo L. Munck (@GerardoMunck) January 5, 2023

A month before, U.S. authorities condemned “El Chapo” to life imprisonment plus 30 years sentence for ten drug-trafficking-related charges, including murder conspiracy and the criminal enterprise running.

In 2021, the U.S. State Department offered a US$5 million reward for information that could lead to the arrest of Ovidio, Joaquin, Ivan, and Jesus Guzman.

"These four criminals partnered to distribute cocaine, methamphetamines, and marijuana in the U.S. from Mexico and other countries from 2008 to 2018. They are high-ranking members of the Sinaloa cartel,” the U.S. State Department pointed out.