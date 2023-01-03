Mexican President Will Urge US to End Interventionist Policy

On Tuesday, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he would, at a summit, urge the U.S. government to end the interventionist Monroe Doctrine it has followed for the past 200 years.

As the host of the North American Leaders' Summit next week, Lopez Obrador is set to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau here in the Mexican capital.



Lopez Obrador plans to call on Biden to change the U.S. policy of "intervening in" countries throughout the Americas in a bid to dominate the Western Hemisphere.

The Monroe Doctrine, formulated in the early 1800s by then U.S. President James Monroe, "has been in place for 200 years," he told reporters during his daily press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City.



The principle deems any intervention by external powers in the politics of the Americas as a potentially hostile act against the United States. It has been giving Washington reasons to exercise control over Latin America.



"Respect the autonomy and self-determination of the peoples. It is a very important change," said Lopez Obrador.



He also proposes to economically integrate North America with the rest of the Western Hemisphere to promote development and tackle immigration.