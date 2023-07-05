Shooting in Texas Leaves at Least 3 Killed and 8 Injured

"Fireworks were being shot off, lots of people just trying to flee the area from the multiple gunshots..."

On Tuesday, authorities said that at least three people were killed, and eight others were injured in a shooting just before midnight on Monday in downtown Fort Worth, south central U.S. state of Texas.

In an official statement, the Fort Worth Police Department said that the victims were 10 adults and a juvenile.

According to the police official report, during the annual community gathering known as "ComoFest," officers responded to reports of a shooting, finding multiple shooting victims in a parking lot upon their arrival.

"Fireworks were being shot off, lots of people just trying to flee the area from the multiple gunshots, so it was difficult for them to navigate quickly into the area," said Capt. Shawn Murray, a spokesman for the Fort Worth Police Department, at a news conference.

Official reports state that one person was pronounced dead at the scene and two others pronounced dead too moments later.

According to the police, at least eight people were injured and are currently receiving treatment at area hospitals; their conditions were not immediately clear.

No suspects had been identified in connection with the shooting, and any potential motive was unclear.