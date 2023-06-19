    • Live
News

Shooting in Illinois, at Least 1 Killed and 20 Injured

  • Parking lot were the shooting occurred being investigated by police. Jun. 19, 2023.

    Parking lot were the shooting occurred being investigated by police. Jun. 19, 2023. | Photo: Twitter/@harry2986

Published 19 June 2023
Opinion

"At approximately 12:25 AM, police were called..."

On Sunday, at least one person was killed and 22 were injured when a group of people gathered in a strip mall in Willowbrook, Illinois to celebrate Juneteenth.

Authorities described the gathering as a peaceful "celebration of Juneteenth" that began at 6 p.m. Saturday.

"At approximately 12:25 AM, police were called away due to a 911 call alleging a fight had broken out nearby," the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office said on Sunday, adding that "as deputies responded, they heard gunshots and immediately returned to the scene of the gathering."

According to Chief Sheriff’s Deputy Eric Swanson, official reports from preliminary witness and victim reports indicate that “there were at least 20 individuals shot.” “At this time, one victim is deceased,” Swanson said.

Swanson also stated that the victims were taken to nearby hospitals, adding that their names and ages were not available and that some people were also injured as they fled but were not reached by gunfire.

“The motive behind this incident is unclear, and this is still an active investigation,” Swanson said.

Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital reported having received 12 patients in relation to the shooting Sunday; 7 of whom were treated and released. Furthermore, 4 patients remained in good condition, and 1 was described as being in "fair condition."

