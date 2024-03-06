Since 2023, Yemeni Forces have been attacking ships bound for ports in the Israeli-occupied territories.

On Wednesday, Yemen's National Salvation Government warned that all ships must obtain a permit before entering Yemeni territorial waters in the Persian Gulf.

“We are ready to help process permit applications and identification of ships,” Communications Minister Misfer Al-Numair said, adding that obtaining a navigation permit will guarantee the safety of the vessels.

His remarks came after a Hong Kong telecommunications company reported that several undersea Internet cables were damaged in the Red Sea last week.

On Tuesday, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea confirmed that his forces attacked two American destroyers in the Red Sea.

Another ship has been hit by Yemen’s Houthi Asralah government. It’s becoming clear all the fancy navies patrolling the southern Red Sea area are feckless.�� pic.twitter.com/rvr4dkzmP9 — Pulp Faction (@DanielsonKassa1) March 6, 2024

Yemeni naval operations have led major shipping and oil companies to suspend the traffic of their ships on a key global maritime trade route. In retaliation, the U.S. and its allies have bombed targets in Yemen since early January.

Ansarola leader Seyed Abdulmalik Badreddin al-Houthi has assured that the Yemeni Armed Forces will continue to operate against Israeli targets in the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden, and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

He stressed that the attacks by the United States and the United Kingdom would not break the will or morale of the Yemeni people, nor affect their loyalty to the Palestinian cause.

On Wednesday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency confirmedt that a ship attacked off the coast of Yemen was damaged. There were no victims.

