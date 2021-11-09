Iran Intercepts Two US Reconnaissance Drones

Iran's Army expelled from its territory two US drones that were apparently trying to spy on the 'Zolfaqar-1400' military exercises being carried out by the country's troops during the past days.

According to a statement issued on November 9 by the exercises' media office, the U.S. drones flew over Iran's Flight Information Region and Air Defense Identification Zone near the southeast of the country.

These coastal and maritime areas were the site of the Zolfaqar-1400 military exercises, which began on November 7.

The intercepted aircraft were a General Atomics MQ-9 Reaper and a Northrop Grumman RQ-4 Global Hawk.

Iran’s Army intercepts US military drones, warns them not to approach drill zone#Iran #US https://t.co/ytWzhrWzlV — Iran (@Iran) November 9, 2021

The text also explains that the U.S. drones had already been monitored by the Iranian integrated air defense network from kilometers away and were finally warned by the Air Defense Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran when they tried to approach the area of the maneuvers.

Iranian Army Ground Force, Navy, Air Force and Air Defense personnel are participating in the Zolfaqar-1400 military exercises, which cover an area stretching from the eastern sector of the strategic Strait of Hormuz to the northern tip of the Indian Ocean.