The International Atomic Energy Agency Director To Visit Iran

His visit will take place just a few days before a new multilateral meeting called to keep the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action in effect.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director Rafael Grossi will visit Iran on Nov. 22 to meet with Foreign Affairs Minister Hosein Abdolahian and the Iranian Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI) Director Mohamed Eslami.

This will be his first meeting with the President Ebrahim Raisi's administration. The visit will take place just a few days before a IAEA Board of Governors meeting that wil discussed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), a nuclear deal signed by Iran, China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States in 2015.

During his meetings with the Persian authorities, Grossi is expected to address the issue of Iranian uranium enrichment practices, which would have exceeded the 3.67 percent limit allowed by the 2015 nuclear agreement.

According to the IAEA, Iran currently has 17.7 kg of uranium enriched at 60 percent, a value that is far from the 90 percent enrichment required for military uses.

In 2018, President Donald Trump backed out of the nuclear deal, in a move widely criticized by the international community. The United States enacted economic sanctions against Iran and refused to comply with its JCPOA commitments.

As a result, Iran stopped complying with several terms of the agreement, including the amount and condition of IAEA inspections. Currently, Raisi demands that President Joe Biden lift sanctions against Iran and offer guarantees that the U.S. will not abandon a new agreement in the future.

On Nov. 29, the JCPOA countries and the IAEA will meet to discuss the renovation of the 2015 deal. Although the Biden administration stated that the nuclear deal is at the core of its foreign policy, the U.S. has been reluctant to agree with most of Iran’s demands ahead of the meeting.