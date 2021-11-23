Israel Not Bound By Possible New Nuclear Deal With Iran: Bennet

The Israeli Defense Minister also accused Iran of using two bases in Chabahar and Qeshm to carry out "maritime attacks" with drones.

On Tuesday, a few days before the resumption of the nuclear talks to reviving the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said that his country will not be bound by any new nuclear deal with Iran.

"Israel obviously is not a party to the agreement and is not obligated by it," he said during a conference at the Reichman University north of Tel Aviv, where Bennett noted that Israel is ready to face the confrontation with Iran.

Besides describing Iran as being "in a very advanced stage of its nuclear program," he pointed out that "Israel must maintain its capabilities to act and its freedom of action, in every situation and under any political circumstance."

Like his predecessor Benjamin Netanyahu, Bennett is a staunch opponent of the 2015 nuclear deal, signed between the world powers and Iran in order to curb Iran's nuclear program.

The US still manufactures fake news.



Orchestrating photo op to sell fake narrative about need for "mutual return to JCPOA" doesn't change reality that unlike the US, Iran never left the deal.



Spin won't get the US anywhere. Wise decisions—like ending max failure—just may. pic.twitter.com/vO9WnUjur6 — Saeed Khatibzadeh | سعید خطیب‌زاده (@SKhatibzadeh) November 23, 2021

Israel fears that a possible new deal would not put enough safeguards to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons. Bennett expressed his readiness to be on a collision track with Israel's closest ally the United States.

"We stand at the outset of a complicated period. There may also be disagreements with the our best friends," he added.

On Tuesday, the Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz also accused Iran of using two bases in Chabahar and Qeshm to carry out maritime attacks with drones. "They are precise and can reach strategic targets within a range of thousands of kilometers. This capability is already endangering international forces in the Middle East and other countries," he said.