Serbia Is Not To Receive Russian Gas Supply by November

On Tuesday, the Serbian President announced that the country would not be able to receive Russian gas due to EU sanctions.

"Dozens of new problems emerge every day <...> We consume 350 tonnes of fuel oil daily, and in winter we will spend seven times more. We need to find fuel oil; there is not enough fuel oil in the Naftna Industria Srbije (NIS)," said the Serbian President.

"On November 1, we will no longer be able to import Russian oil under the current sanctions, and God knows what sanctions will be introduced by then," Vucic said. Previously, the head of state said that resulting from the EU sanctions against Russian oil; the country has disbursed 600 mln dollars out of Serbia's pocket.

The President added that "only by imposing sanctions on Russian oil, they directly took $600 million from our pocket! $600 million was taken directly from the pockets of Serbian citizens; this is within a year. People in Serbia should know this. Kirkuk, Iraqi oil, is $31 per barrel more expensive. They took $600 million from us, and we still have to invest additional money for gas."

Serbia raises oil supply concerns



Last June 3, the sixth package of sanctions was approved by the EU against Russia, where the embargo on maritime supplies of oil and petroleum products from Russia was postponed.