Lavrov Cannot Travel to Serbia Due to Airspace Closure

"If the visit of the Russian foreign affairs minister is seen in the West as almost a global threat, then things in the West are very bad," Sergey Lavrov pointed out.

On Monday, Russian Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov considered "outrageous" the decision of Bulgaria, North Macedonia and Montenegro to close their airspace to the official Russian plane that was to take him to Serbia.

It is an "unprecedented decision" by some members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO)," he said, adding that "if the visit of the Russian foreign affairs minister is seen in the West as almost a global threat, then things in the West are very bad."

Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic also confirmed that Lavrov had to cancel his visit to Belgrade due to the closure of airspace en route to his capital. "The Russian Federation ambassador Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko informed me of the reasons that have prevented Minister Lavrov's visit to Belgrade," Vucic said after a meeting in Belgrade.

"Vucic has expressed his dissatisfaction with the circumstances that have prevented Lavrov's arrival," the Serbian presidency stated, adding that Serbia will maintain "independence when making political decisions and continue on the European path while cultivating traditional friendly relations with countries and preserving its military neutrality."

Another carefully calibrated step in Nato's intensifying proxy war against Russia. The US and UK prepare to send offensive rocket artillery to Ukraine with a long enough range to hit Russia.



At what point does Nato drop the pretence and own this war – and its consequences? pic.twitter.com/KtF8GMMyrl — Jonathan Cook (@Jonathan_K_Cook) June 6, 2022

Since the Russian military operation in Ukraine began on February 24, the United States and its European allies have imposed sanctions on several senior Russian officials, among whom is the Foreign Affairs Minister Lavrov.

Although Serbia has applied to join the European Union (EU), it is the only European country that has not joined the measures against Russia, a country with which it has had good relations for decades and from which it imports all of the gas consumed domestically.

For its part, Russia supports Serbia in international institutions in its position of not recognizing the independence of Kosovo, which is accepted by most Western countries.