Serbia Is Not Hopeful About Coming Talks With Kosovo

The Serbian President said he is not optimistic about the talks with the Republic of Kosovo.

Aleksandar Vucic, Serbia's President, revealed that he has no optimism regarding the negotiations on resuming relationships to be held on August 18 with the partially-recognized Republic of Kosovo.

Last August, the foreign affairs spokesperson for the European Union announced that the heads of state of Serbia and Kosovo agreed to meet in Brussels to resume talks for normalizing both countries' relationship after the recent rupture.

"I have a right to be realistic; this is my duty," said Vucic Friday. The Serbian President said that Kosovo failed to accomplish the previous agreements. On the other hand, the Serbian head of state ratified his participation in the meeting.

The rupture of the countries' relationships came from Pristina's announcement to introduce new border rules on August 1. This new plan would regulate the entry of Serbian-issued IDs and license plates to Kosovo, changing its documents at the border for Kosovo-issued ones.

The escalation of tensions forced Serbs to establish checkpoints on the roads. In this regard, Kosovo authorities decided that the implementation of the regulations would be moved to September 1 in exchange for removing the roadblocks.