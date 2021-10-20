Senate Commission Accuses Bolsonaro of Crimes Against Humanity

The Brazilian president also faces charges related to infringement of health measures, medical quackery, incitement to crime, prevarication, falsification of public documents, irregular use of public money, and attacks against the Presidential dignity.

On Wednesday, the Brazilian Senate commission that investigated President Jair Bolsonaro's management of the COVID-19 pandemic concluded that the far-right politician incurred "crimes against humanity" due to an anti-scientific and denialist attitude, which allowed the death of over 600,000 people in this South American country.

The Commission also mentioned Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga, Defense Minister Walter Braga Netto, General Secretary Onyx Lorenzoni, Comptroller Wagner Rosario, former Foreign Affairs Minister Ernesto Araujo, and over 50 people linked to the right-wing President.

The document presented by Senator Renan Calheiros accuses Bolsonaro of crimes such as infringement of health measures, medical quackery, incitement to crime, prevarication, falsification of public documents, irregular use of public money, and attacks against the Presidential dignity.

When formulating these accusations, the Commission highlighted that Bolsonaro imposed on the Brazilian health system the use of remedies without proven scientific efficacy, among which is the so-called "Early Treatment" using chloroquine.

Iván Duque & Jair Bolsonaro promise to join forces for the preservation of the Amazon



The article pushes back: "Bolsonaro is seen as a driver of deforestation in the Amazon."



"Colombia [is] considered as the most dangerous country for enviros"https://t.co/yBHZqdKCFV — Andrew E. Miller (@AmazonMiller) October 20, 2021

Besides detecting serious suspicions of corruption in the vaccine procurement processes, investigators found evidence of collusion between the Bolsonaro administration and far-right activists to spread false information and minimize the pandemic's severity. Using the resources available from his position, the former captain expressly fought preventive measures that were suggested by experts and adopted by subnational governments.

Among those mentioned in the spread of fake news are Bolsonaro's sons: Senator Flavio, Lawmaker Eduardo, and Councilor Carlos, all of whom maintained a feverish denialist activity on social media. The Senate commission also recalled that the Bolsonaro clan repeatedly violated epidemiological protocols during public rallies and appearances.

"In conclusion, by insisting on 'early treatment' as the only policy to combat the pandemic, Bolsonaro collaborated strongly for the spread of COVID-19 in Brazil. Thus, he became the main person responsible for his administration's errors," the report stressed.