Brazilian Company Hid Deaths in Chloroquine Experiments

The medical records of seven patients who died were altered to hide that they had taken the Bolsonaro-backed kit.

During a hearing at the Parliamentary Investigation Commission (CPI), lawyer Bruna Morato denounced that COVID-19 patients were injected with chloroquine by the company Prevent Senior, which followed the recommendations of advisers to President Jair Bolsonaro.

In 2020, twelve doctors working at Prevent Senior in Sao Paulo were forced to provide the so-called “COVID Kit” to their patients, who were used as guinea pigs for drugs not scientifically validated against COVID-19.

"The Economy Ministry was interested in that practice so that the quarantine could be lifted," said the doctors’ lawyer, who also provided the names of three "denial doctors" linked to the far-right Brazilian president.

These experiments not only violated the most basic medical principles but also involved the death of seven patients whose medical records were altered to hide that they had taken the Bolsonaro-backed kit.

The goal set by the @UN, @IMFNews, @WorldBank, @WHO & @WTO is that every country should be able to give a first vaccine dose to 40% of its population by the end of 2021.



We project that 67 countries are not currently on track to achieve this.



New post → https://t.co/guxfYWPdQq pic.twitter.com/wcvONA1kqW — Edouard Mathieu (@redouad) September 23, 2021

This case could be the gateway to investigate crimes of non-consensual clinical experiments similar to those carried out by the Nazis, the right-wing Senator Eliziane Gama acknowledged.

The lawyer said that her defendants reported that Prevent Senior had a pact with Bolsonaro's parallel cabinet, which was made up of Nise Yamaguchi, Paolo Zanotto, and Anthony Wong, a denial doctor who died from COVID-19 in January.

"They said that doctors should be ideologically aligned and provide hope to people... and such a hope had a name: hydroxychloroquine," the lawyer revealed and recalled that Bolsonaro's informal advisers were working according to the guidelines of the Economy Ministry and not Health Ministry protocols.

At the hearing before the Parliamentary Commission, videos were presented in which Zanotto and the executives of Prevent Senior spoke publicly in favor of drugs of unproven efficacy. This irresponsible gamble, however, continues.

"I was cured and millions of people who adopted the treatment were too," said Bolsonaro, who defended the use of chloroquine before the United Nations General Assembly last week.