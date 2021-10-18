'Hope Bolsonaro Gets Kicked Out Of Office': Nobel Prize In Physics

"Having Bolsonaro as president during the pandemic was one of the worst things that could happen to Brazil," the scientist said.

During an interview with BBC News Brazil, the winner of the 2021 Nobel Prize in Physics, Giorgio Parisi, lamented the over 600,000 COVID-19 deaths caused by President Jair Bolsonaro's denialism.

“I know the Brazilian situation well. I very much regret the election of Jair Bolsonaro… And I very much regret the situation of the pandemic, the increase in poverty," Parisi said

"Having Bolsonaro as president during the pandemic was one of the worst things that could happen to Brazil. I really hope he gets kicked out of office.”

This 73-year-old Italian professor defines himself as an admirer of the Brazilian culture and mentioned Joao Guimaraes Rosa as one of his favorite writers. Thanks to his work on complexity, Parisi received the Nobel Prize, which he will share with Syukuro Manabe and Klaus Hasselmann, who are two climate scientists.

Bolsonaro’s attitudes towards life and people have been widely criticized by multiple personalities internationally. On Oct. 14, the Austrian NGO All Rise filed a complaint in the Hague Criminal Court against him. The far-right Brazilian President is being accused of crimes against humanity due to his involvement in the deforestation of the Amazon basin.

The Italian cientist recalled that ecological systems are complex systems and explained that the Earth is a much more complex than we know because it includes everything within itself.

Since the late 1970s, many scientists have devoted their academic lives to the study of complex systems and the atmosphere in an attempt to discover "order out of chaos," the Swedish Academy of Sciences commented.