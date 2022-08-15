Security Heightened Across India Ahead of Independence Day

Police have intensified checking and patrolling at metro stations, railway stations, airport and bus terminals as part of the security arrangement.

Security measures across India including the capital city New Delhi have been heightened ahead of the country's Independence Day celebrations. Intelligence agencies have issued a high alert in New Delhi ahead of Independence Day celebrations, suspecting possible attempts by militant or terror groups to disrupt them.

The police said a multi-layered security cover has been put at the iconic Mughal era Red Fort, where Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to unfurl the national flag and address the nation on the 76th Independence Day.

Police have intensified checking and patrolling at metro stations, railway stations, airport and bus terminals as part of the security arrangement. Thousands of police personnel have been deployed to keep vigil at strategic locations, including the Delhi borders.

For the convenience of public and security reasons, certain traffic restrictions have been imposed around the Red Fort on Monday. Parking facilities will not be available at metro stations from Sunday morning until Monday late afternoon, said Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

Security agencies have also deployed special commandos and pressed in anti-drone systems across the city, especially near Red Fort. Other major cities, especially state capitals, have reportedly taken similar steps in the wake of the celebrations.

In restive Indian-controlled Kashmir, India's paramilitary authorities have sounded an alert. The paramilitary troopers of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and police officers deployed on roads in the region were seen checking vehicles and frisking pedestrians in the twin capital cities of Srinagar and Jammu. Police officers carrying metal detectors were seen checking roadsides and vehicles for explosives.

On Saturday night a police officer was killed after militants threw a grenade toward a police party in the Qaimoh area of southern Kulgam district. During the day a paramilitary trooper of the CRPF was wounded in a similar attack in Srinagar city.

On Thursday four Indian army troopers and two militants were killed during an attack on a stationed camp in the Darhal area of Rajouri district, about 190 km southwest of Srinagar city, police said.