First Death by Monkeypox Reported in India

India's health Minister reported the first death in the country caused by the monkeypox virus.

On Sunday, the Indian Health Minister, Veena George, announced monkeypox's first death in the southern state of Kerala.

The state government opened an inquiry into the 22-year-old man who died on Saturday afternoon, as he had recently returned from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

According to the report issued by the authorities, the young man native of Kerala's Thrissur district didn't present any symptoms of the virus after his arrival. Still, the family handed over the positive test result conducted abroad only on Saturday.

In light of these facts, samples of the health department were sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), but the result is unknown yet. "The youth had no symptoms of monkeypox. He had been admitted to a hospital with symptoms of encephalitis and fatigue ... A high-level probe would be held into the death as monkeypox has a meager fatality rate."

After the young man's death, all his contacts are subjected to observation. So far, four cases have been reported in India, three in Kerala, and one in Delhi. The first monkeypox case reported in the country had already been treated and tested negative.