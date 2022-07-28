Methanol-Related Deaths in India Rise to 42

The industrial methanol was supplied by a local dealer, according to Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi.

On Thursday, Indian police authorities confirmed that the number of people who died after consuming methyl alcohol has risen to 42. In contrast, nearly 100 people remain hospitalized in the western state of Gujurat.

"31 people died after consuming adulterated alcohol in Botad. Another 50 were admitted to hospital in neighboring Bhavnagar district," the commissioner of the city and district of Bhavnagar, Ashok Yadav, said.

A senior police officer, V. Chandrasekar, said that 11 persons were reported dead in the Ahmedabad district due to ingesting methanol.

Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi told local media that during the investigation process, it was revealed that the victims drank industrial methanol supplied by a local dealer.

At least 42 people have died and 100 others have been hospitalized in the western Indian state of Gujarat after drinking toxic alcohol containing Methanol.

Sanghavi confirmed that the number of people hospitalized is 97 who are receiving specialized health care, while two patients are in critical condition.

Authorities initially reported that 28 people died, and 45 were admitted in the Botad district of Gujarat state. Around 14 suspects are under investigation.

According to national sources, hundreds of people die annually in India from consuming alcohol produced in clandestine distilleries or from the severe effects of so-called wood alcohol.