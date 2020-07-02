Saudi-Led Forces Launch New Offensive Against Yemen's Houthis

Houthi-run Al Masirah TV reported airstrikes on Sanaa, Marib, al-Jouf, al-Bayda, Hajjah, and Saada provinces throughout Wednesday and into the night.

A Saudi-led coalition started a military operation against Yemen’s Houthis after the latter used ballistic missiles and drones in recent weeks to target Saudi Arabia's most populous areas, Saudi state television reported Wednesday.

Residents in the Yemeni capital described the air raids as violent while Al Masirah reported late Wednesday several injuries.

The new push comes as Houthi fighters fired missiles last week that reached the Saudi capital Riyadh in the first such assault since a six-week ceasefire prompted by the coronavirus pandemic ended in late May.

The coalition announced earlier that there would be a news conference on the operation that aims to neutralize the Houthis military capabilities, Al-Ekhbariya channel and Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV said.

La coalición liderada por Arabia Saudí que interviene en el #Yemen en apoyo del Gobierno ha lanzado más de 130 ataques aéreos en los pasados dos días contra la capital, Saná, y zonas del norte y centro del país controladas por los rebeldes hutíes chiíes. — Efe Oriente Medio (@Efe_OMedio) July 2, 2020

The Saudi-led coalition involved in Yemen in support of the government has launched over 130 airstrikes in the past two days on the capital, Sanaa, and areas in the north and center of the country controlled by Shiite Houthi rebels.

Yemen’s devastating war started in late 2014 after the Houthi rebels overran the capital, Sanaa, and much of the country’s north, driving the UN’s supported government of President Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi into exile.

The Western-backed coalition with Saudi Arabia and UAE as the main partners intervened the following year to restore Hadi's rule, engaging Yemen in a violent war that has settled into a stalemate.

The conflict has killed more than 100,000 people and created the world’s worst humanitarian disaster, with more than three million people internally displaced and two-thirds of the population relying on food assistance for survival.