    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Yemen

Yemen: Saudi Arabia Attacks Civilians With Cluster Bombs
  • A cluster bomb made in Tennessee, U.S., dropped by Saudi Arabia, killed civilians in Sana'a, Yemen, July 10, 2016.

    A cluster bomb made in Tennessee, U.S., dropped by Saudi Arabia, killed civilians in Sana'a, Yemen, July 10, 2016. | Photo: Twitter/ @MicahZenko

Published 11 June 2020
Videos

Cluster bombs are prohibited because of the humanitarian consequences caused to civilians by this type of weapon.

The Riyadh-led alliance launched several cluster bomb attacks on Wednesday against the Al-Sabah region in western Sana'a, the capital of Yemen.

RELATED: 

Saudi Arabia Retains 22 Ships With Food and Fuel for Yemen

Four people, including two children and a woman, were injured when the house they lived in was destroyed in the attack.

Cluster bombs are prohibited under the Convention on Cluster Munitions (CCM) because of the humanitarian consequences caused to civilians by this type of weapon.

These weapons can contain dozens of small bombs, which spread over vast areas, often killing and maiming civilians.

Despite international condemnation, this and other prohibited ammunition have been used in Yemen by the Al Saud regime and its allies against civilian targets.

Saudi Arabia imports most of this banned ammunition from Western countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Spain, France and the United States.

Despite giving fine speeches about human rights, Saudi Arabia's regime help Riyadh in the killing of the Yemeni people.

Tags

Yemen Saudi Arabia War & conflict Civil Rights Cluster Munitions

Hispan TV
by teleSUR/ age
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.