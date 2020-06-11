Yemen: Saudi Arabia Attacks Civilians With Cluster Bombs

Cluster bombs are prohibited because of the humanitarian consequences caused to civilians by this type of weapon.

The Riyadh-led alliance launched several cluster bomb attacks on Wednesday against the Al-Sabah region in western Sana'a, the capital of Yemen.

Four people, including two children and a woman, were injured when the house they lived in was destroyed in the attack.

These weapons can contain dozens of small bombs, which spread over vast areas, often killing and maiming civilians.

Despite international condemnation, this and other prohibited ammunition have been used in Yemen by the Al Saud regime and its allies against civilian targets.

Saudi Arabia imports most of this banned ammunition from Western countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Spain, France and the United States.

Despite giving fine speeches about human rights, Saudi Arabia's regime help Riyadh in the killing of the Yemeni people.