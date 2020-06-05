UN: COVID-19 Rebound in Yemen to Cause More Deaths Than War

At least 180 out of 369 hospitals will close within three weeks due to a lack of resources.

The United Nations warned that the COVID-19 pandemic in Yemen could leave more death, disease, and famine than the problems caused by the country's war over the last five years.

"There is a high probability that a pandemic resurgence will occur very soon in the country," UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs Chief Lise Grande warned on Friday.

The alert came shortly after the organization announced a cut in financial aid to Yemen.

"Of the US$2.42 billion the UN has requested from its donors, only US$1.35 billion will be received," Grande said.

In this country, at least 180 out of 369 hospitals will close within three weeks due to a lack of economic resources.

Meanwhile, 8.5 million people, including 3 million children, will suffer water and sanitation services' disruption.

"Yemen is experiencing the world's worst crisis, with 24 million people depending on humanitarian aid to stay alive," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said.

The country reported its first infection on April 10. Today, the total number of COVID-19 cases stands at 22 but it is believed the disease is advancing widely through the communities without being detected.