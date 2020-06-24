Yemen's Gov't and Separatist Forces Clash Despite Truce

The clash occurred hours after Yemen's government and the STC had agreed a general ceasefire.

Yemen's government forces and militant Southern Transition Council (STC), supported by the United Arab Emirates, clashed Tuesday in the Middle East's Abyan region.

According to Government's official sources, there was an attack on the sites belonging to STC forces in the Sheikh Salem village and the area of Al-Tarya, east of the city of Zinjibar, the capital of Abyan.

Government forces gained control of Al-Tarya, claiming that the fighting resulted in the death and injury of dozens of militants.

Yemenis are not dying. They're being killed by US weapons sold to Saudi/UAE & dropped by US-trained pilots on targets chosen by US/UK advisors.



They're not starving but are being starved by a cruel & illegal Saudi blockade.



Learn more & help end the war:https://t.co/OGT0UPR6rr — Shireen Al-Adeimi (@shireen818) June 21, 2020

The Anadolu Agency reported that ambulances from Zinjibar and Shaqra towns in Abyan have been moving the dead and injured from both sides since yesterday morning.

On Monday, the Arab coalition led by Saudi Arabia in Yemen announced that the government and the STC had agreed to implement a ceasefire deal.

This came days after the STC took control of the local authority headquarters in Socotra, forcing government forces to withdraw.

Yemen's government considered this a brutal attack and rebellion.