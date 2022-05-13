Saratoga Hotel’s Blast Leaves 46 Deaths in Cuba

Cuba's Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) reported Friday, that the death toll from the explosion at the Saratoga Hotel in Havana rose to 46 after one of the patients reported in critical condition died.

The report issued by the Ministry indicated that 99 people were injured and that while 40 people have been discharged from Hospitals,13 remain under care in six medical institutions. From the previous number, nine are adults.

Three patients are in critical condition, while five of them have evolved clinically, and one of them is seriously ill, according to the MINSAP report. Four children remain hospitalized, of which two are in critical condition, one has evolved clinically, and the other is seriously ill.

The Cuban Institute of Forensic Medicine has identified among the deaths, 25 men and 21 women, four children, there was a pregnant woman, and a woman of Spanish nationality.

|Información actualizada sobre el estado de los lesionados en el accidente del #HotelSaratoga|



Hasta el momento, 99 personas resultaron lesionadas, de ellas 13 se encuentran hospitalizadas, 40 pacientes recibieron el alta médica y 46 fallecieron.



The MINSAP thanked all institutions, agencies, organizations, and people in general who have offered their support regarding patients and their families, as well as the concern shown over those hospitalized.

On Thursday, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel decreed two days of official mourning in the country, after the completion of the rescue and search for the missing persons in the building.

This Friday, At 7:00 p.m. (local time), a vigil will be organized in the Fraternity Park to express the pain and human solidarity with the deceased, injured, and victims in general of the accident.