Official Mourning Decreed in Cuba Over Hotel Saratoga Accident

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel decreed official mourning due to the incident on May 6 at Havana's Saratoga Hotel.

According to the Cuban Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP), during the last few hours, the death toll caused by the gas explosion that destroyed the Saratoga Hotel in downtown Havana on Friday, May 6, had risen to 45.

The official mourning will be in effect from May 13 at 6:00 am local time until May 14 at noon. It was decreed once the rescue and salvage actions in the vicinity of the Saratoga hotel concluded.

The Cuban President described the Saratoga hotel blast as a regrettable accident, ruling out the possibility of an attack. Many nations and institutions throughout the world have sent their heartfelt condolences to the people of Cuba in the last few days.

Excavation and search work continued this Thursday, and in the afternoon, the body of the last missing victim of the explosion at the Saratoga hotel was found. The death toll from the accident has risen to 45.

Decreta el Presidente de la República de Cuba duelo oficial



Con motivo del profundo dolor de nuestro pueblo ante el lamentable accidente ocurrido en el Hotel Saratoga el pasado 6 de mayo, en el que han perdido la vida, hasta el momento, 44 compatriotas y una ciudadana española. pic.twitter.com/g7Hbz6rmvb — Carlos Alberto (@Carlitos_madrig) May 12, 2022

The President of the Republic of Cuba decrees official mourning. On the occasion of the deep sorrow of our people at the regrettable accident that occurred at the Saratoga Hotel last May 6, in which 44 compatriots and one Spanish citizen have lost their lives so far.

Authorities informed that after finding the last missing victim, other priority tasks of property recovery must be carried out, for which a timetable has been drawn up.

The head of the Cuban Fire Brigade, Colonel Luis Carlos Guzmán, told the press that the cleaning and shading work in the area would continue. Communication and attention to the families of the victims are constantly being provided.

The Cuban flag must be flown at half-mast in public buildings and military institutions during the period of official mourning.