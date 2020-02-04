US: Sanders Releases Internal Results Suggests Victory in Iowa

Sanders' campaign said the candidate has a "comfortable lead," according to results sent by precinct captains from across the state.

The Democratic presidential campaign of Senator Bernies Sanders released Tuesday afternoon figures based on internal data which they believe shows he will eventually win the first-in-the-nation primary contest.

The Vermont senator's campaign wrote that the candidate has a "comfortable lead," according to results sent by precinct captains from across the state, with 60 percent of the vote counted.

Sander’s senior campaign adviser Jeff Weaver said the latest internal figures, after the first alignment, were: Sanders (29.08 percent); Buttigieg (21.63 percent); Warren (19.51 percent); Klobuchar (12.27 percent); and Biden (12.04 percent). After the second and final alignment, Weaver explained, varied by less than a percentage point.

"The spreads and these results have been pretty consistent all through the night, from the time we had 15 percent in, these results have held across all of the reporting," Weaver told reporters. "So we anticipate that this will hold probably until the end of the reporting."

Sanders praised voters and volunteers in Iowa for their participation in the caucus but expressed deep frustration with the state party leaders for the delay in reporting the results.

Bernie speaks for the first time in New Hampshire after early returns show him winning the popular vote in Iowa caucus: https://t.co/zyFTvtL3a8 — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) February 5, 2020 ​​​​​​​

"Last night was a bad night for democracy, for the Democratic Party, and for the people of Iowa," the progressive candidate said, adding that he "thinks the people of Iowa have done their duty and unfortunately the Democratic Party here in Iowa has been negligent in not getting us timely results."

What the campaign is saying, he said, "is that when the people of Iowa, the people of America really want to know what the results are, when they want to see some transparency, and when the Iowa Democratic Party is not providing that in a timely manner, we thought it was appropriate just to give the results that have come in from the precinct captains."

Sanders made clear in his message to supporters that the latest numbers from precinct captains are not final results and criticized Buttigieg for declaring late Monday victory in Iowa.

"I don't know how anybody declares victory before you have an official statement as to an election result, so we're not declaring victory."