Sanctions Seek to Thwart an Alternative Model: President Maduro

On Monday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro asserted that the U.S. unilateral coercive measures imposed against his nation aim to hinder the construction of an economic model alternative to neoliberalism and capitalism.

"We are building a new economic-social formation... We have suffered a relentless and brutal attack. What are its goals? To prevent the construction from Venezuela of an alternative model that achieves well-being, peace, and a new democracy, a model demonstrating that there are indeed alternatives to neoliberalism and savage capitalism," he said.

Maduro recalled that the sanctions promoted by Washington and supported by the local oligarchy have caused a patrimonial loss of around US$642 billion to Venezuela.

The Bolivarian revolution responded to this attack with planned actions to guarantee food through the Local Supply and Production Committees; education and health through the Great Missions; and production through the Homeland bond system.

Thanks to public policy and popular resistance, the Venezuelan economy has managed to maintain positive growth rates for 11 consecutive quarters.

"The non-oil economy has grown, producing food, medicine, and construction. The oil economy is also starting to grow, with its own capital," the Venezuelan president said, emphasizing that these efforts simultaneously allow the growth of the "exemplary and unique welfare state left to us by Commander Hugo Chavez."

Investment agreement with Türkiye

During the "With Maduro +" program, the Bolivarian leader signed a law for the reciprocal promotion and protection of investments between Venezuela and Türkiye.

"This law puts us on a higher scale for investment and trade relations with our sister Republic of Türkiye," he said.

Naci Aydan Karamanoğlu, the Turkish ambassador to Venezuela, declared that this law strengthens bilateral economic relations. A step in this direction will take place on May 21 and 22 when the 4th joint commission is installed to discuss cooperation-related issues.

On the other hand, President Maduro also signed the Law for Air Services between Venezuela and China, an instrument that will favor reciprocal tourism through the establishment of direct air services between both countries.

The U.S. neocolonial project

Regarding the U.S. presidential elections, Maduro emphasized that democracy in that country is being questioned by its own population.

"It is a democracy that has a caveman electoral system. The democratic renaissance does not come from the United States. They are not a reference to tell us what democracy is. The democratic renaissance comes from experiences such as the Venezuelan one," he said.

The Bolivarian leader also warned that the new colonialism is being promoted by far-right governments such as that headed by President Javier Milei in Argentina.

"Rulers such as Milei want to impose a new colonialism. Milei came to power and handed over the Malvinas Islands... They want to do the same in Venezuela. The oligarchy wants to put someone in power to hand over the Essequibo to the U.S. and ExxonMobil," Maduro said.

"Our America has to seek a multipolar and pluricentric world. It has to think about the new powers," he concluded.