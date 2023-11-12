Spain: Right-Wing Activists Protest Against Catalan Amnesty

The protest was called by the Popular Party leader Nuñez Feijoo, who rejects the amnesty for the organizers of the 2017 pro-independence referendum.

On Sunday, supporters of the right-wing People's Party (PP) protested against a possible amnesty for Catalan politicians involved in an independence referendum, days before an investiture vote to decide the country's new prime minister.

The protest was called by PP leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo in Madrid and all 52 provincial capitals of Spain against the amnesty for those involved in the Catalonia's October 2017 referendum, which was ruled illegal by Spain's Constitutional Court.

The amnesty is part of an agreement signed in the past few days between the Spanish Socialist Party (PSOE) and the Catalan nationalist parties, Junts Per Catalunya, and Ezquerra Republicana.

It was supposed to give PSOE leader Pedro Sanchez enough support to secure 179 votes, a slim majority in the investiture vote due next week in the Spanish Congress. In that case, acting Prime Minister Sanchez will win another four-year mandate. Sanchez previously said that the agreement would help assure four more years of "progressive government" in Spain.

#ESPAÑA ���� El PP reparte banderas europeas para diferenciarse de los ultras, pero sus banderas han acabado en las protestas frente a las sedes del #PSOE donde insultaban a la izquierda, periodistas, migrantes y colectivos LGTBI pic.twitter.com/MfIJP5j6Gi — Sergio Rodrigo (@SRodrigoteleSUR) November 12, 2023

The text reads, "The Popular Party distributes EU flags to differentiate itself from the extremists. Their flags, however, ended up in the protests in front of the PSOE's headquarters, where they insulted the left, journalists, migrants, and LGTBI groups."

On Sunday, PSOE Secretary Juan Espadas asked the PP to respect the result of the general election. "We have been able to build a majority that supports the PSOE candidate Sanchez to become Spain's prime minister," he said.

During the past week, up to 7,000 people -- mainly members and supporters of extreme right-wing group Vox, protested outside the PSOE headquarters in Madrid.

These demonstrations were marked by outbreaks of violence, with stones, bottles and fireworks being thrown at police, damages to public facilities and dozens of arrests.

The PSOE won 121 seats in the general elections on July 23, while the PP won 137. However, during an investiture vote in September, Feijoo only won the support of the extreme right-wing Vox party and the regional Coalicion Canaria and UPN, four votes short of the majority of 176 needed to form a government.