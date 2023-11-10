Spanish Far-Right Targets PSOE Following Government Agreements

The far-right movement not only deems the future government illegitimate but has gone so far as to label it illegal.

The Spanish Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE) condemned acts of vandalism against its headquarters in several cities on Friday, as part of the far-right's violent protests against agreements for the investiture of Pedro Sanchez as President.

The facades of socialist headquarters have been painted with slogans like "Traitors" and "Spain is not for sale." An attack on their office in the capital of Belgium, Brussels, was also reported.

The protests escalated after the PSOE and Junts per Catalunya reached an agreement the day before, adding the necessary support for Sanchez's investiture in the middle of next week.

On Friday, the PSOE signed another agreement with the Basque Nationalist Party (PNV), which allowed it to consolidate the parliamentary majority and the support of the Canarian Coalition.

Despite the victory of the Popular Party (PP) in the July elections, Alberto Nuñez Feijoo, the leader of this right-wing organization, was unable to negotiate with the other political forces. As a result of this, he failed on two occasions to achieve majorities, which activated a far-right movement that vindicate the dictatorship of General Francisco Franco.

After Feijoo's failure on Oct. 3, King Felipe VI appointed Sanchez as the investiture candidate, causing outrage among conservatives that have also been fueled by the far-right Vox party.

Currently, the Spanish far-right's violent demonstrations use as their slogan the phrase "Let's go back to 1936", which alludes to the establishment of the Franco dictatorship that fought the defenders of the Second Republic and governed Spain from 1939 to 1975.