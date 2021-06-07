Salvadorans Protest Against Bukele's Arbitrary Actions

His party has politically armored itself by violating the Constitution, dismantling transparency mechanisms, and ignoring the autonomy of the judiciary.

On Sunday, social organizations took to the streets in El Salvador to reject what they claim as arbitrary acts committed by President Nayib Bukele.

The demonstration was organized by the Citizens Resistance Movement, which gathers over ten civil society associations.

The protesters condemned Bukele's forced entry into the Parliament last year, the recent removal of Judicial branch authorities, and diplomatic tensions with the United States.

"The President has been deceiving the population since he began his political career... He has constructed a narrative in which he presents himself as something new and different in Salvadoran politics," Jose Simeon Cañas University's rector Andreu Oliva said.

�� In #ElSalvador: Trans community demands legislators come out to receive their legislative proposal for a Gender Identity Law, the same one that was archived by Nuevas Ideas legislators who called it “obsolete.” ��️‍⚧️ https://t.co/mSO3H1otFn — CISPES solidarity (@CISPES) May 17, 2021

Last week, Bukele completed two years in office amid criticism on lack of transparency, setbacks in the fight against corruption, and human rights violations.

The ruling New Ideas party has politically armored itself by violating the Constitution, dismantling transparency mechanisms, and ignoring the autonomy of the judiciary.

"As of May 1, we became a dictatorship... We have to start by saying what is true, namely, Bukele is a dictator," activist Miguel Fortin said.