Over 50,000 Jobs Recovered in El Salvador Since June 2020

In this Central American country, formal employment increased from 810,009 in June 2020 to 860,570 in March 2021.

The Salvadorean Social Security Institute (ISSS) on Monday reported that 50,500 jobs had been recovered since June 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

This figure comes after comparing workers' payrolls in companies and their contributions to the health system.

Over the last nine months, formal employment increased from 810,009 in June 2020 to 860,570 in March 2021.

In 2020, employment began to contract in February and registered the largest drop between April and May. The ISSS pointed out that the economic reopening in July, however, boosted a recovery trend, which has continued this year.



When speaking about the trend towards economic recovery, Finance Minister Alejandro Zelaya was more optimistic as he assured that almost 67,000 jobs had been recovered until April 2021.

"Unlike other countries in the region, our economy is open... the 2021 gross domestic product is expected to grow between 5 and 6 percent," Zelaya said.

The ISSS maintains that a “sustained recovery” is observed in activities that were greatly affected by the closure of economic activities in 2020. Among them are commerce, restaurants, hotels, manufacturing, and services.