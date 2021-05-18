El Salvador: Ruling Party Officials Investigated for Corruption

In recent months, tensions between the Biden administration and El Salvador have increased due to the growing rapprochement between Bukele and China.

The U.S. State Department on Monday opened an investigation against top officials of El Salvador's ruling New Ideas party for allegedly being involved in corruption and drug trafficking scandals.

The officials under investigation are President Nayib Bukele's administration Cabinet Chief Carolina Recinos and former Security Minister Rogelio Rivas.

Washington did not announce what measures it will take against the officials, nor what consequences there will be if the U.S. Justice Department proves their involvement in the crimes.

A U.S. declassified document also implicates Grand Alliance for National Unity (GANA) lawmaker Guillermo Gallegos, and leftist Farabundo Marti National Liberation Front (FMLN) members Jose Merino and Sigfrido Reyes.

Bukele criticized that the U.S. State Department is not investigating any members of the right-wing Nationalist Republican Alliance Party (ARENA). Tensions between Washington and El Salvador have increased in recent months due to the growing rapprochement between Bukele and China. "El Salvador's receptiveness to China's interference in the Western Hemisphere is of great concern to the U.S. and it will lead to a re-evaluation of our relationship with this Latin American country," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in early April.