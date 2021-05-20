El Salvador's Parliament Shelves Legal Abortion Bill

The Constitutional Commission preferred to analyze other bills that seemed "more important."

El Salvador's Parliament Constitutional Commission on Wednesday decided to shelve a bill to decriminalize abortion under four grounds.

"The decision is regrettable, and we must denounce it vigorously. It cannot be that this Parliament takes actions that are detrimental to human rights. It cannot be that a proposal is shelved without analysis and dialogue," human rights activist Sara Garcia said.

Formed mostly by representatives of the ruling New Ideas party, the Constitutional Commission argued that other important bills must be analyzed.

In El Salvador, women who have an abortion are charged with aggravated homicide, which implies penalties from 30 to 50 years in prison.

In October 2016, the Farabundo Marti National Liberation Front (FMLN) and human rights organizations proposed to Congress to modify Article 133 of the Penal Code to decriminalize abortion.

The bill proposed the legalization of abortion when the purpose of the medical intervention is to save the pregnant woman's life, the pregnancy is the result of rape, the fetus has a malformation, or the teenager was raped.

The Constitutional Commission also rejected bills related to the criminalization of nepotism and the protection of journalists and human rights defenders.