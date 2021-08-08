Saint Lucia To Restore Bilateral Ties With Venezuela

As a first step, the Caribbean island plans to leave the intrusive and U.S-funded Lima Group, which was formed to discredit the Bolivarian Revolution.

Saint Lucia's External Affairs Minister Alva Baptiste reaffirmed the new administration commitment to restore bilateral ties with the Venezuelan government of President Nicolas Maduro.

As a first step, he confirmed his country's withdrawal from the Lima Group formed to discredit the Bolivarian Revolution and promote intervention and sanctions.

Baptiste's statements come following five years of setbacks in the diplomatic relations with Venezuela under the administration of ex-Primer Minister Allen Chastanet.

"The situation in Saint Lucia warrants our immediate intervention as a ministry because we have a high debt to GDP ratio, a high fiscal deficit and we would need to utilize external relations as a mechanism to assist in resolving the economic and social problems in this country,” Baptiste noted.

Saint Lucia:



The opposition Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP, centre-left) led by Philip J Pierre won a supermajority in Monday's general election & made history with Jeremiah Norbert (SLP) winning Micoud North, the only seat never won by Labour.#StLucia#SaintLucia#SLUVOTES2021 pic.twitter.com/bKMul18k0Y — America Elects (@AmericaElige) July 28, 2021

On July 26, Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) led by Philip J. Pierre secured 13 parliamentary seats out of 17.

"President Nicolas Maduro expresses his firm will to work, hand in hand, with Saint Lucia's new government to develop a renewed relationship of cooperation and brotherhood," Venezuela's Foreign Affairs Minister Jorge Arreaza said.

"He also wishes Prime Minister Philip Pierre every success in the laudable task of leading the destiny of the sister Caribbean nation," he added.