News > Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

ALBA-TCP Increases Aid to St. Vincent and the Grenadines

    The natural disaster left the Caribbean island covered in ash. | Photo: Twitter/ @ALBATCP

Published 21 April 2021 (3 hours 50 minutes ago)
The Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA-TCP) is increasing its support to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines as the humanitarian Task Force "Simón Bolívar" assessed damages in the aftermath of the volcano eruption, the organization reported on Wednesday.

The regional bloc created a humanitarian bridge and sent a ship of the Bolivarian Navy of Venezuela with drinking water and other supplies provided by country members. Moreover, the vessel will be available to transport to other Caribbean nations as they help the island recover.

"Humanitarian Task Force "Simón Bolívar" in company with the Venezuelan Diplomatic Mission in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, toured the Traumaca area to assess the damage and risks caused by the explosive eruption of the volcano La Soufriere."

A team of 15 specialists from the Task Force "Simón Bolívar" toured the Traumaca area to evaluate the devastation caused by the eruption of the La Soufriere volcano. The Venezuelan government also sent 20 tons of humanitarian aid.

The natural disaster left the Caribbean island covered in ash and forced hundreds of people to be evacuated. This amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the largest dengue epidemic in decades, according to the United Nations. The experts forecasted that the volcanic activity could last at least six months.

Prensa Latina, ALBA-TCP
by teleSUR/esf-MS
