ALBA-TCP Increases Aid to St. Vincent and the Grenadines

The Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA-TCP) is increasing its support to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines as the humanitarian Task Force "Simón Bolívar" assessed damages in the aftermath of the volcano eruption, the organization reported on Wednesday.

The regional bloc created a humanitarian bridge and sent a ship of the Bolivarian Navy of Venezuela with drinking water and other supplies provided by country members. Moreover, the vessel will be available to transport to other Caribbean nations as they help the island recover.

#EnFotos �� | Fuerza de Tarea Humanitaria "Simón Bolívar" en compañía de la Misión Diplomática venezolana en San Vicente y las Granadinas, recorrieron la zona de Traumaca, para evaluar los daños y riesgos ocasionados por la erupción explosiva del volcán #LaSoufriere#21Abril pic.twitter.com/k8Vfwx002j — ALBA-TCP (@ALBATCP) April 21, 2021

A team of 15 specialists from the Task Force "Simón Bolívar" toured the Traumaca area to evaluate the devastation caused by the eruption of the La Soufriere volcano. The Venezuelan government also sent 20 tons of humanitarian aid.

The natural disaster left the Caribbean island covered in ash and forced hundreds of people to be evacuated. This amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the largest dengue epidemic in decades, according to the United Nations. The experts forecasted that the volcanic activity could last at least six months.