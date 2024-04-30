S.Sudan: Outbreaks of Intercommunal Violence, UN Peacekeepers

Nicholas Haysom, special representative of the Secretary-General and head of the UNMISS, said the peacekeeping mission is doing its utmost to protect civilians caught up in intercommunal violence.

On Tuesday, the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) said that it deployed additional peacekeepers and launched urgent patrols, following fresh outbreaks of intercommunal violence in Western Equatoria and Eastern Equatoria states.

This came after armed Murle youth from the Greater Pibor Administrative Area (GPAA) on April 26 attacked Kapoeta East County of Eastern Equatoria State, resulting in the deaths of civilians, abduction of women and children, and mass displacement of vulnerable communities.

"Efforts are underway to verify the number of casualties, but preliminary reports indicate that a significant number of people were killed, many women and children were abducted, and hundreds of cattle were stolen," the UNMISS said in a statement issued in Juba, the capital of South Sudan.

It noted that another bout of communal violence in Tambura town of Western Equatoria State has also displaced more than 13,000 people who are currently being hosted at a displacement camp outside a temporary basis operated by the UNMISS. The UN mission added that another 4,000 people have arrived at another displacement camp in Tambura town, following renewed violence.

More than 13 000 civilians are seeking safety at a displacement camp outside the UNMISS temporary operating base in Tambura, Western Equatoria, following renewed violence in the area.

"Tensions between communities from different ethnic backgrounds are high following a series of incidents, including the killing of civilians, disappearance of a priest who is a member of the Tambura peace committee, and the torching of homes," it disclosed.

In response to the incident in Eastern Equatoria, the UN mission said it requested GPAA authorities to recover all those abducted and reunite them with their families, as well as to impose the rule of law to prevent further incidents.

The UNMISS added that it dispatched an additional 76 military peacekeepers to reinforce the Tambura temporary base, protect displaced families, and boost patrols in the surrounding area. It is also engaging with political actors and community leaders at the local and national levels to reduce tension and restore calm in Tambura town.