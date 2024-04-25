Vice President of Sudan: The Petroleum Sector Will Restart Soon

Malik Agar announced the repair of the line transporting South Sudan’s oil to the export port in the Red Sea within two months, reassuring the citizens of the two countries and partners in the oil industry.

Vice Chairman of Sudan’s Sovereignty Council Malik Agar said that the oil sector was able to maintain the facilities and restore work, even though the war affected all its mechanism.

Malik Agar announced the repair of the line transporting South Sudan’s oil to the export port in the Red Sea within two months, reassuring the citizens of the two countries and partners in the oil industry.

The Sudanese Ministry of Oil acknowledged, in mid-March, that it was facing problems in transporting South Sudanese oil, due to the ongoing fighting between the army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) since April 15, 2023, and officially informed its southern counterpart that pumping had stopped.

According to the coup council’s media, Agar visited, today, Thursday, the Bashaer Oil Pipeline Company in the port of Bashaer 2. He listened during his visit to explanation about the ongoing treatments to repair the line transporting South Sudan’s oil, The company confirmed that the repair operations of the line would be completed within two months in a remaining distance of about 80 kilometers. The responsible of the company assured that the ongoing work aims to preserve petroleum installations from damage due to this malfunction, due to its relevance as the country’s wealth.

سجلت صباح اليوم زيارة تفقدية لميناء بشائر ٢ حيث قدم مدير شركة بشاير لخطوط الانابيب الناقلة لخام دولة الجنوب المهندس ابراهيم ادم يعقوب تنويراً حوي الخطوات التي قامت بها الشركة pic.twitter.com/pEaYxyxYs2 — Malik Agar (@MalikAgar1) April 25, 2024 The text reads,

This morning, an inspection visit was made to the port of Bashayer 2, where the director of the Bashayer Pipelines Company carrying the crude of the South, Engineer Ibrahim Adam Yaqoub, provided an enlightenment on the steps taken by the company.

The Vice Chairman of Al-Burhan said that the war affected all sectors, but the oil sector was able to maintain the facilities and restart work to contribute to reviving the economy.

Accompanied by the Ministers of Interior, Culture and Information, Aqar inspected work at Bashaer 2 port, expressed his satisfaction with the work system in the oil sector in Sudan, and saluted the workers who work in dire circumstances to preserve the facilities and the interests of the Sudanese people.

For his part, the Minister of Energy and Oil, Muhyiddin Naeem Muhammad Saeed, announced that the state is working on a fast-track plan among other plans that were discussed to restart oil facilities. The plan is to restart the functioning of the sector, no matter if the war stops or does no.

Saeed promised to restart the work of the conveyor line on time due to the importance of its role in the economy of the two countries, as the economy of South Sudan depends on it 100%, while Sudan dependence is 10%.

For his part, Director of Bashayer Pipelines Company, Ibrahim Adam, said that the remaining distance of maintenance of the line is 80 kilometers, from Station 13 to Jebel Um Ali. He confirmed that the treatment and maintenance of 400 kilometers of the line, which is 1,131 kilometers long and passes through the states of the White Nile, Khartoum, River Nile, and Red Sea, has been completed.