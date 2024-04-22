Sudan: Statistics Show Deterioration in Children’s Education

According to recent statistics, the 3 million children who are now staying away from school in the first cycle (from first to third grade) are exposes to the risk of “illiteracy” situation.

The Sudanese Teachers Committee, in cooperation with the Sudanese Education Support Organization (SEDSU), two non-governmental organizations, revealed new statistics about deterioration of the education situation, in light of the war taking place in the country.

The statistics also revealed the worsening phenomenon of school dropouts due to the prolonged war, in addition to the “destruction of schools” being these converted into “military barracks” or because of their bombing.

In addition, many schools have turned into shelters for those displaced from the war, especially in safe states.

"Since the war started, I haven't played the violin, not even seen it with my own eyes."​



Samar, 11, has her precious violin and childhood robbed by the brutal war.​



The Sudanese Teachers Committee and the Sudanese Education Support Organization (SEDSO) explained in a report on education, published on Monday, the damage to this vital sector due to the war.

The report noted that 900 schools were damaged in Gezira State in the center of the country, while 401 schools were damaged in Gedaref State in the east of the country.

It is noteworthy that the report was presented to all segments of society to sign, and then submitted to many parties, internal and external, with the aim of creating a collective opinion, alerting to the state of education due to the war. The two NGOs members who elaborated the report said that their objective is to put in place the necessary arrangements and steps to save the sector.



