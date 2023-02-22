S. Korea to Lift COVID-19 Post-Arrival Test for China Travelers

South Korea will lift the COVID-19 test required for travelers from China starting next month, according to the South Korean prevention and countermeasures center.

Vice ministerial official at the Ministry of Interior and Safety Kim Sung-ho told a meeting on responses to the COVID-19 pandemic that pre-departure testing will remain mandatory for passengers from China until March 10.

However, as of March 1, the post-arrival testing requirement will be lifted, and flights from China will be able to land at airports other than Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul.

According to the official, "the positive rate among arrivals from China has dropped from 18.4 percent in the first week of January to 0.6 percent in the third week of February."

In this regard, Kim said that the relaxation of other COVID-19 regulations would be evaluated. South Korea has been relaxing some rules on the grounds of a stabilization of the COVID-19 situation in China.

The country had imposed a series of border measures on passengers from China following Beijing's decision to lift strict zero COVID-19 policies in December last year.